Ona woman's granddaughter loses home to fire in Australia

A woman who lives in Ona says she feels helpless watching the tragedy unfolding across the globe.

A woman from Ona, West Virginia, says she feels helpless watching the tragedy unfolding across the globe where fire destroyed her granddaughter's home in Australia.

Lillianne Bowersock, a retired Cabell County special education teacher, says it's never been easy living close to 10,000 miles away from her granddaughter, Lily, but she says it's been horrifying watching the coverage of the Australia fires and knowing her granddaughter was close to where they've been spreading.

"I just felt really helpless, because I can't go to Australia," Bowersock said. "I can't comfort my granddaughter."

Lily Hill moved to New South Wales in Australia in 2018 with her husband Brendan into a house he built.

Three weeks ago, Bowersock says a forest fire got alarmingly close to their house. The fire was put out, but then Saturday a strong wind brought the fire back, and this time they weren't as lucky.

"He (Brendan) said what he saw was literally the flames were so hot and so high, they were making fire tornadoes," Bowersock said, "and the tornadoes of the flames were wrapping around like a tornado coming up from the earth. That's when he grabbed her and they ran out."

Flames quickly destroyed their home. Brendan and Lily got out with their dog and passports.

"One minute you're sitting in your house watching TV having a cold drink, and the next minute you're in your car and your house is burnt to the ground," Bowersock said. "They were so lucky it was not nighttime and they could actually get out."

Bowersock says Brendan and Lily are staying with friends in Sydney for now.

A GoFundMe page for the couple has already raised close to $7,000. They did not have insurance for their house.

Bowersock says her granddaughter moved to England with her father when she was 8 years old, and that's where she met her Australian husband.

At least 24 people have been confirmed killed in the fires, as well as millions of animals.

