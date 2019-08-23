UPDATE | Multiple accidents throughout region

UPDATE: 8/23/2019 @ 8:39 a.m.

Multiple crashes throughout Cabell and Kanawha Counties have been reported Friday morning due to heavy rain.

An accident on I-77 southbound at mm 80 has 1 of 2 southbound lanes closed in Kanawha County.

There is an accident on I-64 eastbound at mm 21 in Cabell County. Use caution when traveling through this area.

Also in Cabell County on I-64, people have been transported after a crash at mm 13, according to dispatch.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Several accidents have been reported in and around Kanawha County due to heavy rain.

The latest crash happened along the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 near Cabin Creek.

One southbound lane is closed at this time.

No word if there are any injuries.