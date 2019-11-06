One arrest made in airport rental car vandalism case

One person has been arrested in regards to a vandalism case at Yeager Airport.

Antonnia Lipscomb is being charged with felony destruction of property after the incident Friday evening.

According to a statement from Yeager Airport, five cars were found scratched and spray painted on Saturday morning. About $5,000 worth of damage was done to the vehicles.

Yeager Airport Police Chief Eric Johnson said, "“Our officers reviewed the security footage of the garage. They were able to get a license plate number of the suspects car, and found Lipscomb

to be responsible for the possession of the vehicle.”

The surveillance video shows a Chevrolet Lumina entering the rental car garage at about 5 p.m. and returning an hour later, where a man exited the Lumina and vandalized the vehicles.

Johnson said, The incident remains under investigation, and future arrests are pending. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Yeager Airport Police at 304-344-5158.”