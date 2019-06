State Police say one man has died after colliding with a tractor trailer in a side by side Saturday night.

Logan deputies say the victim was Ernie Woods of Logan County.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night on Route 44 near Wilkinson.

State Police say the side by side lost control and swerved into the opposite lane causing a collision with the tractor trailer.

