One man has died after an ATV crash on Friday evening in Logan County.

Logan Police say Alec Griffin, 20, of Stollings, died at the hospital from his injuries.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Friday. Griffin was travelling south on Route 10 in the Stollings area when he lost control and hit the median.

According to police, Griffin was ejected from the ATV and was not wearing a helmet.