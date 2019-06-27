Man dead after being hit by car in Nicholas County

One person is dead after being hit by a car in Nicholas County.

A press release from the Nicholas County Sheriff's Department says Robert Galford, 62, of Richwood, died in the accident.

A driver hit Galford in the Middletown area Wednesday. The victim had already passed away when deputies arrived.

Investigators say it appears Galford was walking in the middle of the road and the driver could not see him.

No other injuries were reported.

The sheriff's department is still investigating the crash.