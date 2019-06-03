One dead after crash in Pike County, Kentucky

One person is dead after a crash in Pike County, Kentucky.

The accident happened just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Kentucky State Police troopers say two vehicles crashed on U.S. 23 just south of Pikeville.

Investigators believe the vehicle was driving southbound when the driver tried to make a left turn. It was hit on the passenger side by a vehicle heading northbound.

The driver of the vehicle trying to turn left died at Pikeville Medical Center.

Charges have not been filed, but troopers are still investigating the crash and waiting for toxicology results.