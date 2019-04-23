One dead after crash involving concrete truck

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Martin County.

The crash happened Tuesday morning on New Route 3, near mile marker 3.

WYMT reports an SUV hit a concrete truck. The driver of the SUV is dead. Police have not released an identity at this time.

The driver of the concrete truck is not hurt.

Both directions on New Route 3 are closed and will stay that way for a while as crews are on the scene.

WYMT has a reporter on the scene.

