Two southbound lanes of I-79 in Kanawha County are shut down Monday evening due to a fatal accident.

Metro 911 dispatchers say two vehicles were involved in the accident, which happened in the Pinch area. The crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m.

One person is dead, but there is no word yet on any other injuries.

It is unknown how long the lanes will be shut down.

