One person was found dead after a fire over the weekend.

It happened in the 11,000 block of Elkhorn Creek Road in Elkhorn City.

Kentucky State Police say they received a call about a structure fire just after 7 Saturday evening.

Once crews were able to get the blaze under control, they found the body of Bennie Tackett inside. Tackkett was 58 years old.

Troopers say no foul play is suspected.

Autopsy results are pending.

The fire is under investigation.