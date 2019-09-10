One dead after shooting in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- At least one person is dead after a shooting in Kanawha County.
Metro 911 dispatchers say there was a deadly shooting in the 600 block of Shadywood Lane in St. Albans.
The shooting was reported around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Dispatchers tell WSAZ the shooting appears to be the result of a domestic situation.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, West Virginia State Police, and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority responded.
We have a crew at the scene.
