One dead after shooting in Kanawha County

At least one person is dead after a shooting in Kanawha County.

Metro 911 dispatchers say there was a deadly shooting in the 600 block of Shadywood Lane in St. Albans.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ the shooting appears to be the result of a domestic situation.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, West Virginia State Police, and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority responded.

We have a crew at the scene.

