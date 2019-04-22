One dead after shooting in Mason County

One person is dead after a shooting in Mason County.

The Point Pleasant Police Department confirmed to WSAZ that it happened in the 2300 block of Jefferson Avenue in Point Pleasant.

A 911 caller reported the shooting, but police are not sure who that caller was.

No other information has been released.

The police department, Mason County Sheriff's Department, and West Virginia State Police are investigating.

