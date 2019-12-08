One dead and one flown to hospital after crash in Mason County

One person has died and another was flown to the hospital after a crash in the Hartford area of Mason County, according to Mason deputies.

It happened on WV Route 62 around 4:40 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies were called out for a single vehicle accident with entrapment. The passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was flown to CAMC General by Med Flight.

Deputies are still investigating but say it appeared that the vehicle lost control while negotiating a turn.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office along with Mason County EMS, Mason Fire Department, and New Haven Fire Department responded to the accident.

Deputies have not yet released the names of the victims or the extent of injuries for the driver.