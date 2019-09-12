One dead and two injured after fiery crash

One person is dead and two others are injured after a vehicle fire in Logan County.

West Virginia State Police (WVSP) troopers tell WSAZ two vehicles were involved in a crash around 12:45 a.m. Thursday. It happened on Upper Crawley Creek Road in Chapmanville. When investigators arrived on scene, the vehicles were on fire.

Troopers were able to get two people out. They were flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital. We are working to learn their conditions.

One woman died in the fire. She was a passenger in one of the vehicles, according to WVSP.

Troopers say Beverly Duty, 49, of Harts, West Virginia, died.

The suspected cause of the crash is alcohol, but investigators are waiting on the toxicology results, which could take some time.

Investigators reconstructed the scene to try to determine exactly what happened.

