One dead in Gallia County farm tractor accident

One man has died after an accident involving a farm tractor in Gallia County, according to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin. It happened in Addison Township Friday night.

Deputies said just before 10 p.m. they responded to a reported farm tractor accident on Possum Trot Road. When they arrived, they found the man involved had died from his injuries.

Deputies have not released the victim's name or the cause of the accident.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family during this most difficult time," Sheriff Champlin said.

