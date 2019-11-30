One dead in Huntington crash, road closed for repairs

One person is dead after a crash in Huntington.

Cabell County dispatchers said it happened near the intersection of 3rd Ave. and 3rd St. around 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

One man was killed in the crash. Dispatchers said his car hit a power pole during the incident.

AEP is on scene. Huntington Police said 3rd Ave. between 4th St. and 2nd St. will be closed for a majority of the day Saturday for repairs.

The accident happened near the train tracks, so train traffic was stopped until officers clear the scene.

This is a developing story.