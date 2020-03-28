One dead in Saturday morning crash

One person has died after a car crash early Saturday morning in Kanawha County, Metro 911 dispatchers said.

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. on the 1400 block of Second Creek Road after the car left the road and went over an embankment, dispatchers said.

Dispatchers said one person died but no one else was hurt in the single-vehicle crash.

The road remains closed as the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department investigates. The Kanawha County Ambulance Authority and Sissonville Fire Department responded to the crash.

