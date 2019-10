A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Nicholas County.

West Virginia State Police tell WSAZ troopers and deputies responded to a shots fired call in the Drennen area just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, troopers say Jack Thomas Naylor, 50, pointed a gun at them. As a result, troopers fired their weapons at Naylor, who died.

No other information has been released.

Keep checking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ app for the latest information.