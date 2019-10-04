One dead, one seriously injured after Gallia County crash

One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash in Gallia County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers say the one-vehicle accident happened just before 5 a.m. Friday.

The driver was heading south on State Route 233 near mile post one when he lost control going around a curve. His pickup truck went off the road to the left, and investigators believe he overcorrected.

The truck rolled several times, throwing the driver from the vehicle. It eventually hit a guardrail and stopped.

Troopers say the driver, Terry Miller, 55, of Oak Hill, died in the crash.

The passenger, Willyim McDowell, 21, also of Oak Hill, had incapacitating injuries from the crash, according to OSHP. He was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital, but discharged later in the morning.

Troopers say McDowell was wearing a seat belt, but Miller was not.

The road was closed for about four hours, but is now back open.