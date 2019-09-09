UPDATE | Man sentenced for manslaughter in overdose death of inmate

UPDATE 9/9/19 @ 10:50

A man will spend the next 15 years in prison for the overdose death of an inmate at the Boyd County Detention Center.

Michalee Gibson, 44, of Ashland, Kentucky was sentenced Monday to seven years for manslaughter and trafficking heroin. Gibson was revoked in other cases and given eight years for those charges.

In December, the Boyd County coroner says Charles Shawn Finley, 36, of Ashland overdosed on what is believed to be fentanyl. Kentucky State Police say he was found unresponsive in his cell by other inmates.

Later in the month, Gibson was charged for bringing in the drugs that caused Finley's death, and another inmate to overdose.

Gibson was booked into the jail the day before Finley died.

Boyd County Commonwealth Rhonda Copley says this is the office's first manslaughter conviction on an overdose case.

The embattled leader of the Boyd County Jail has resigned. Joe Burchett tendered his resignation late Monday afternoon, a move coming less than one business day after two inmates died within about 60 hours of each other. Click here to see that story.

Even with the transition, relatives of current inmates fear their loved ones won't walk out the front door; they'll be carried out.

Michael Moore died at the Boyd County Jail Thursday morning.

Charles Finley died around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Those events prompting an even longer day of waiting for Kaitlyn Cifaldi.

“I'm more worried now," she said.

If jail isn't bad enough, those deaths happened just days apart at the place her mother is now.

"That's scary. To think people coming here on different small charges and sometimes don't walk out the door," she said. "I understand they're supposed to pay for what they did wrong. They broke the law, and I understand that, but they're bringing them into a place where you're saying you're going to make right what you did wrong, it shouldn't result in death."

Her mother was arrested Sunday night on traffic violations and is a diabetic.

Kaitlyn said she looked like she had high blood sugar at her court appearance Monday morning.

"Now thinking about it, thinking about everything that happens normally, it's kind of scary," she said.

Martin Mayhone comes to the jail about once a week to drop money off for his son so that he can call and check in.

"I’m scared for him," he said. "It's more dangerous in there than it is out here. They're supposed to be safe in there."

When he heard an inmate died here Thursday, he worried it was his son. He scoured the news looking for an update until Moore's name was released.

"Sadness and relief,” Mayhone said. “Sadness for his family and for him, but relief that it wasn't my son."

It was the same story with the death of Finlay Sunday morning.

We walked in looking for answers but were told Jailer Joe Burchett was not in and the lieutenants were in a meeting.

Hours later, Burchett had resigned and Jailer-Elect Bill Hensley was appointed as interim.

But Kaitlyn still has doubts.

"Even with new leadership, the people below you and the entire system have to mold and change with that."

But Mayhone has more optimism.

"I hope. I hope for the people in there and their loved ones, I hope it changes before someone else dies," he said.

They also believe the death of Moore on Thursday is not an overdose, but are not saying anything more.

Kentucky State Police are investigating both deaths.

