One dead, two seriously injured in Gallia County crash

One person has died and two others have serious injuries after a crash on State Route 7 in Gallia County, Ohio.

Troopers with Ohio State Highway Patrol say the crash happened Saturday afternoon near the intersection of State Route 218 near Gallipolis.

Troopers say Wendell L Rossiter III, 20, from Gallipolis, was killed when he hit a car trying to turn on to Route 218 from Route 7 which failed to yield to Rossiter's car coming from the opposite direction.

Rossiter's car went off the side of the road, overturned, and he was ejected. He was not wearing a seat belt.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The two people in the other car were flown to a Huntington hospital where troopers say they have incapacitating injuries.

Route 7 was closed for about two hours after the crash, but has reopened.

