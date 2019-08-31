One dead, two seriously injured in Gallia County crash

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- One person has died and two others have serious injuries after a crash on State Route 7 in Gallia County, Ohio.
Troopers with Ohio State Highway Patrol say the crash happened Saturday afternoon near the intersection of State Route 218 near Gallipolis.
Troopers say Wendell L Rossiter III, 20, from Gallipolis, was killed when he hit a car trying to turn on to Route 218 from Route 7 which failed to yield to Rossiter's car coming from the opposite direction.
Rossiter's car went off the side of the road, overturned, and he was ejected. He was not wearing a seat belt.
He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
The two people in the other car were flown to a Huntington hospital where troopers say they have incapacitating injuries.
Route 7 was closed for about two hours after the crash, but has reopened.