One environmental report done, second nearing completion in Nicholas Co.

An environmental assessment for the remodeling and construction of schools in the city of Richwood, following the 2016 flooding, is nearing completion.

That is according to Nicholas County Schools Superintendent Dr. Donna Burge-Tetrick who said she had a second call with the projects key players Wednesday, following a call Monday. Burge-Tetrick said that she has a weekly call with FEMA, the School Building Authority, Homeland Security, school board members, treasurer construction manager and architect about the plans for school construction.

The superintendent anticipates that the report will be done by the end of December.

Meanwhile, the environmental report for Summersville is already complete. The two reports will then be sent for Congressional review. Approval there will allow FEMA to release the money needed to begin school construction.

Burge-Tetrick is hopeful that the congressional approval will come no later than the end of January.

Once the money is released to the state of West Virginia there are a few steps that are required before it will be released to the county, but Burge-Tetrick believes based on conversations with state leaders that the process will move quickly so that the construction process can begin.

Flooding destroyed Richwood High and Middle and Summersville Middle schools in 2016.

After a long process and fights for and against consolidation the final plan for rebuilding is as follows:

In Richwood Cherry River Elementary School will be remodeled with Richwood Middle and High School on the same campus. The schools will all be connected but the additions will triple the size of the original school.

The former Nicholas County high School will be remodeled to house Summersville Elementary School.

In Summersville a new high school, middle school, and career & technical facility will be built.

Burge-Tetrick says that the 428 Sandy Recovery Act allows them to use the funding for the school projects in this manner. Adding that when the matter is before Congress all of the $177.5m will be up for approval at once.

