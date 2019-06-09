One flown to hospital after crash

One person was flown to the hospital after their car went off the side of a roadway in Jackson County, Ohio.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said it happened on CH&D Road near Oak Hill at 8:50 p.m. Saturday night.

Troopers said David Hudson, 62, of Oak Hill, was was driving southbound on CH&D Road when his truck went off the right side of the road, over an embankment and struck a cement bridge culvert.

They say Hudson's injuries appeared to be incapacitating at the scene.

He was flown to Saint Mary's Hospital in Huntington.

Troopers said the crash is still under investigation.