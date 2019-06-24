One flown to hospital after crash in Wayne County

One person was flown from the scene of a crash in Wayne County Monday morning.

The sheriff tells WSAZ an accident happened near the Rebel Mart on Route 52. That's a little north of Tolsia High School.

Both the Wayne County Sheriff's Office and West Virginia State Police are on scene, according to 911 dispatchers.

The victim's condition is unknown right now. It's also unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. We're told there is little to no cell service in that area.

