One home is a total loss after flames broke out Saturday morning, according to fire officials.

It happened just after 7:15 a.m. Saturday on the 15000 block of Derricks Creek Road in Sissonville.

Crews battled the flames for roughly three hours and declared the home a total loss.

Officials say everyone got out safely without injuries.

A cause for what started the fire is yet to be determined.

