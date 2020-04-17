First COVID-19-related death reported at hospital in Pike County, Ky.

ARH Regional Medical Center announced Friday the first COVID-19-related death in Pike County happened at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center.

The victim was a 78-year old woman who was hospitalized since April 6 due to the coronavirus. It's the second overall death in Pike County.

ARH says it will not be releasing any other identifying details about the patient.

ARH reports, as of Friday, 730 COVID-19 tests have been processed across the 13-hospital ARH system.

