UPDATE | Name released of man arrested for DUI at Sissonville High School

UPDATE 10/24/19 @ 4:35 p.m.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department has released the name of the individual arrested following an incident at Sissonville High School.

Lee Ralston, 24, of Nitro, has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs.

Ralston has not been arraigned at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

One person is in custody after an incident at Sissonville High School Thursday afternoon.

Metro 911 dispatchers say a person overdosed and drove into the parking lot, hitting several cars in the process.

There is no word on injuries or damage to the school at this time.

