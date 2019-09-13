One suspect caught in river, deputies searching for two others after pursuit in Kanawha County

Deputies caught one suspect who jumped into the river, but they are still looking for two others after a pursuit Friday afternoon in Kanawha County.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the pursuit started near Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes. The chase ran through Charleston and ended in a crash on Bigley Avenue.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, the suspects then got out of the vehicle in the Elk City area and ran.

Investigators found one person from the pursuit in the Elk River behind the West Virginia Lottery Commission building and took that suspect into custody. Deputies are still searching for two other suspects.

