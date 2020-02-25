Man arrested after shooting in Fayette County

A man is facing charges after a shooting, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they were notified of the incident in the Gatewood community at about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Justyn Allen, of Fayetteville is accused of discharging a handgun, hitting the victim.

According to deputies, the victim is listed as stable at this time.

Allen has been charged with two counts of wanton endangerment and malicious wounding.

He was unable to post the $25,000 bond issued by the Fayette County Magistrate's Office.

