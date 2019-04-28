One injured in Huntington shooting

One person has been taken to the hospital after a reported shooting on the 1900 block of Doulton Avenue in Huntington.

The report came in just after 5:30 p.m.

Huntington Police say one person was shot in the shoulder but their injuries are not life threatening.

Witnesses in the crime are being uncooperative with police at this time.

Canines have also been called in to assist with the investigation.

A suspect is not in custody at this point.

We have a journalist headed to the scene and will keep you updated as we get more information.