UPDATE | Name released in Charleston shooting

One person is injured after a shooting early Monday morning in Charleston.

Laequon Daughtery, 22, sustained two gunshot wounds -- one in the arm and one in the leg.

Daughtery was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He is not cooperating with the investigation.

A townhouse in the area of the shooting was also struck by gunfire, with the bullet going through a window and into a wall. There were people inside of the home, but no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at (304) 348-8111.

