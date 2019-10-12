St. Albans, W.Va. (WSAZ) One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting on Monroe Ave on the 2200 block of St. Albans, West Virginia.
St. Albans police are on the scene.
We have a crew on the way and we will update you as information comes out.
One injured in Kanawha County shooting
Posted: Sat 11:56 PM, Oct 12, 2019 |
Updated: Sun 12:00 AM, Oct 13, 2019
