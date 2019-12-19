Man hurt in crash while pumping gas

A man was taken to the hospital Thursday night after a vehicle crashed into his car as he was pumping gas, South Charleston Police say.

Metro 911 dispatchers said it happened in the 500 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southwest in South Charleston. The incident was reported just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

South Charleston Police say a woman lost control on MacCorkle Avenue. Her car collided head-on with the vehicle of the man who was pumping gas. The impact knocked the man's car into him.

There were children in both cars at the time.

The kids in the man's car were taken to the hospital as a precaution. The woman who was driving the vehicle that went out of control wasn't hurt.

Dispatchers say both vehicles sustained major damage, and one person was lying on the ground when crews arrived on the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.