UPDATE | Neighbors react to fatal shooting

UPDATE 4/4/19 @ 7 p.m.

What would have been a typical night for John Cooney turned into a night he will not soon forget.

"All of a sudden I heard the gunfire, so I ran down the thing and I saw five guys, they had just shot the guy,” Cooney said.

He quickly ran to help the shooting victim, identified as Emmanuel Lopez III of Huntington.

"I ran over there and I ran and got a towel to try to stop the bleeding on him,” Cooney said,

As he ran to help Lopez, Cooney says he saw five men jump in an SUV and head east toward 22nd Street.

Lopez was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to police, he was shot in the street and they found at least five to six bullets and casings around the scene.

Cooney, a Huntington native, says he's frustrated with the amount of violence that happens in the city.

"We're tired of this stuff happening in our city. We're tired of it. We want our neighborhoods back,” he said.

His neighbor, Eugene Jones, agrees.

"I mean, this is the third time that something has been shot on this block,” Jones said.

He says shootings in the neighborhood have become too common. Just last March, there was a fatal shooting on the same street.

"Then you have to worry about you know the kids. Then you have to worry about who's around you now cause people are moving in and out of here,” Jones said.

The shootings have caused him to question his family's safety.

"I went out and bought a gun unfortunately. That’s just the times we live in now,” he said.

Emmanuel Lopez has a record with police. In February 2013, he was involved in a shootout on 20th Street.

He took a Kennedy plea to a couple charges that September and was sentenced to six to eight years in prison.

At this time there is no word on a motive or suspects.

Huntington Police have released the name of a man who died after being shot.

Police tell WSAZ the victim's name is Emmanuel Lopez III, 26, of Huntington.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The shooting happened about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100-block of 11th Avenue.

There is no word on a suspect.

A neighbor tells WSAZ he tried to save the life of a man who died after being shot in Huntington.

The shooting happened about 11:50 Wednesday night in the 2100 block of 11th Ave.

The neighbor tells WSAZ he heard the shots and saw five guys running to a car that sped off east toward 22nd St.

The victim's name has not been released.

A man has died after being shot, according to Huntington Police.

The shooting happened about 11:50 Wednesday night in the 2100 block of 11th Ave.

Huntington Police are not releasing the victim's name but say they believe he's in his 30's. The shooting happened out on the street.

HPD says they found at least 5 or 6 bullets and shell casings on the street.



A shooting has sent one person to the hospital.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of 11th Ave. in Huntington about 11:50 Wednesday night.

Cabell County dispatchers say one person was taken to the hospital. The shooting victim's condition is unknown.

