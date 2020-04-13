One injured, one arrested after Mason shooting

One man is now facing charges after a shooting in Mason, West Virginia on Monday morning.

Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney said Gabriel Jay Scott, of Point Pleasant, shot the victim on Horton Street between the senior citizens building and a doctor's office around 2 a.m.

Chief McKinney believes the shooting happened after an argument between the victim and Scott.

Police say Scott was found outside the Valley Apartments and taken into custody. He is charged with Felony Malicious Assault with other charges pending.

The victim was taken where he is in stable condition.

Scott was taken to the Western Regional Jail with a bond of $75,000.