A motorcyclist is dead after troopers say the driver crashed in to guardrail Saturday after losing control.

Troopers say it happened on Charleston Road in Leon, W.Va., which is in Mason County.

Troopers tell WSAZ the driver was taken to a nearby hospital with severe head injuries, but later died.

The driver's name has not been released.

It is not clear if they were wearing a helmet.

