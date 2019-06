One person was killed in a crash in Meigs County early Tuesday morning.

Meigs County dispatchers said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on State Route 833 near Dixon Road.

One car was involved in the crash. Dispatchers said it was a possible rollover accident.

One person died, but three people were in the car total. Other injuries are unknown at this time.

