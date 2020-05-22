One killed, two airlifted from scene in Rowan Co. crash

The Rowan County Coroner confirms a 30-year-old man has died after a crash Friday morning.

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on U.S. 60, just east of the Hays Crossing area, east of Morehead, according to Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt.

The victim's 8-year-old son was also in the vehicle and was airlifted to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The driver of a second vehicle involved in the crash was also airlifted to the hospital. The condition of that person is also unknown.

The coroner has not released the name of the victim, pending notification of next-of-kin.

No details yet about what led to the crash.

