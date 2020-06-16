UPDATE| I-77 back open after three vehicle crash

UPDATE 6/16/20 @ 12:57 p.m.

The fast lane at milemarker 96.5 has reopened after a three vehicle crash.

It happened around 11:40 Tuesday morning at mile marker 96.5 on I-77 South.

Dispatchers say one person was entrapped.

No word on injuries.

The Charleston Fire Department, Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, Malden Fire Department and Kanawha Ambulance Authority responded.

ORIGINAL STORY 6/16/20

