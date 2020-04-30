Man dead after officer-involved shooting

First responders are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Johnson County, Ky.

One man is dead.

According to Kentucky State Police, they were alerted by the Richland County, Ohio Sheriff's Office that a man in a box-style truck was in the Whittensville area.

It's not yet been released why the man was being sought.

Troopers told WSAZ the man was barricaded inside the truck.

They said there was gunfire around 3 a.m. Thursday in Johnson County in the Whittensville area.

