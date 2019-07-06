One man drowns at Summersville Lake

One man has died after drowning in Summersville Lake just after 8 p.m. Friday evening, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff.

The victim has been identified as Colin Wayne Harris, 24, of Ronceverte.

Sheriff William Nunley says Harris was jumping off of fairly high rocks into the lake near the Hughes Bridge area.

When Harris jumped off, he never resurfaced and was recovered by rescue crews.

This is a developing story, keeping checking the WSAZ app for more updates.