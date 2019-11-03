One man injured after shooting in Huntington

One man is injured after a shooting broke out in Huntington early Sunday morning.

Huntington Police say DeShawn Evans, 31, of Michigan was shot in the knee and taken to the hospital with what police expect to be non-life threatening injuries.

Dispatchers say a call came in just before 3:00 a.m. for a fight near 4th Avenue and 9th Street. When police arrived on scene they discovered Evans had been shot.

No arrests have been made at this time.

