One man killed in Sissonvile crash

One person is dead after a single vehicle accident on Second Creek in Sissonville.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, a pickup truck with six passengers was driving towards Interstate 77 on Second Creek.

While making a left turn, a passenger that was sitting on the passenger side window with his legs in the car and holding on to the roof struck a tree as the truck went off the road, killing him.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department arrested Dakota Z. Miller, 20 of Charleston, for DUI causing death. His blood alcohol content was 0.143%.

Kanawha County investigators say they will release the name of the victim on Sunday.

