One million meals provided to W.Va. children during pandemic

One million meals have been provided to West Virginia children during the COVID-19 crisis, West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch says.

Last month, the West Virginia Department of Education began working with counties to support their efforts to distribute meals.

"Over a million meals have now been served to our children during this crisis and that's incredible," Gov. Jim Justice said. "For those at the Department of Education, National Guard, the county school offices and individual schools, our restaurants and retailers – everyone that has made this happen, I thank you so much and I know that you are still at it every day. Keeping our children fed and cared for during this pandemic is vitally important."

The WVDE has worked with the state National Guard, Department of Agriculture and Division of Tourism to provide nutritional stability for children throughout the state. "The one-million-meal milestone illustrates that even in the face of unprecedented events in the state and around the world, West Virginians will always take care of West Virginians," said Superintendent Burch.

