One more COVID-19 case reported at WVU dorm

According to a release from West Virginia University, the COVID-19 tests of more than 100 residents and employees at the Evansdale Residential Complex yielded only one positive result.

All remaining residents and employees were tested after one of the residents at the ERC (known to many as "Towers") tested positive on Sunday.

WVU says 108 people were tested overall. The second case is being investigated by the Monongalia County Health Department. That person is in isolation.

