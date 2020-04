One new case of COVID-19 is confirmed in Boyd County, the county Emergency Operations Center said Friday.

It involves a 37-year-old woman who’s self-isolating at home.

Twenty-eight overall cases are confirmed in Boyd County where there have been two COVID-19-related deaths.

Health officials continue to urge residents to observe social distancing, frequent and proper handwashing and wearing masks while in public.

