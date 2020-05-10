As Kentucky begins reopening the economy after shutting everything down in efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear is talking about the process.

WSAZ's Chad Hedrick spoke one-on-one with Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear about COVID-19.

Beshear spoke one-on-one with WSAZ's Chad Hedrick Friday where he also addressed criticism of the state's response to unemployment claims.

A historic number of claims have been filed in Kentucky. Beshear says the state has struggled to keep up with the volume of claims that have poured in since March.

There are still roughly 14,000 claims from March and more from April that still need to be processed. Beshear said he "wasn't happy" with that number.

Other highlights in the interview include when mass gatherings such as weddings or other events might be able to continue, and how the virus could impact the start of the next school year in August.