One person dead after fatal motorcycle accident in Floyd County

One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident in Floyd County, Kentucky.

According to a press release from Kentucky State Police, the call came in of the accident on KY 122 just after 3 pm on Friday. When troopers arrived at the scene they determined that a driver of a motorcycle had lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic. The motorcycle was then struck by an oncoming vehicle that then veered into the ditch.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released and more details will be available after an investigation.

