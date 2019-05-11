One person dead and six injured after head on collision in Cabell County

One person is dead and six others are injured after a two-vehicle accident in Cabell County Saturday evening.

According to Cabell County deputies, the crash happened in the 4000 block of 16th Street Road just after 5 p.m.

Deputies say the car crossed the center line and hit an oncoming truck head-on.

The four people in the car were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in the backseat of the vehicle died at the hospital.

The three people in the truck were also transported to a local hospital. The driver of the truck sustained a broken leg and is undergoing surgery. The other two passengers have been checked out, but do not have any severe injuries.

Officials believe that the driver of the car that crossed the center line was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Charges are currently pending.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated on the WSAZ App.