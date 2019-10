One person is injured after a major crash in Kanawha County Sunday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m. on the intersection of MacCorkle Ave and Austin Drive in St. Albans.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ it involved one vehicle and the driver was entrapped.

The victim has been flown to the hospital but no word yet on the extent of their injuries..

Officials are currently on scene and we have a crew headed that way.

